Four Of A Family Found Murdered In Their House In Kurukshetra, 13-Yr -Old Boy Critical

Kurukshetra: Four members of a family were killed and a 13-year-old boy was severely injured after they were attacked in their house in Shahabad town in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Saturday night, police said.

On information, a team from Shahabad police station reached the spot and took the bodies into custody while the minor was admitted to a hospital. The FSL team was called to the spot and investigations are on, police said.

The incident, which took place in Yara village of Shahabad, surfaced when a relative came to their house this morning. However when nobody came out despite calling for a long time, he became suspicious. After which, he along with some others entered the house and were shocked to find the family lying in a pool of blood.

According to police, the head of the family, Naib Singh and his wife were found dead with their throats slit while the couple's two sons and a daughter were lying on the floor in severely injured condition.

The relatives informed the police and all were taken to the hospital, where one of the sons and daughter were declared brought dead while the 13-year-old boy was stated to be in critical condition.

"When we went inside the house, Naib Singh and his wife were found dead and their three children were severely injured. All were taken to the hospital for treatment. Doctors told that the condition of Keshav (13) is critical and he is currently undergoing treatment. They do not have enmity with anyone so we are unable to understand as to why the incident occurred," Mangeram, deceased's cousin said.

Satish, Shahabad police station in-charge said the couple succumbed to their injuries in the house and two others were declared dead in hospital while the minor boy is undergoing treatment. "Four bodies were sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be known only after we get the report. CCTVs are installed in the house but no one knows the password. These cameras will be examined," Satish said.

Police said Naib Singh worked in Shahabad Court and probe is on to ascertain as to why the family was killed and identify those involved in it.