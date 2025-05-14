ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Found Dead In House Under Mysterious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, Suicide Suspected

Mahasamund: Mystery shrouds the death of four members of a family who were found dead in their house in Mahasamund of Chhattisgarh Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Basant Patel, his wife Bharti, 11-year-old daughter Sejal and four-year-old Kiyansh.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and immediately informed other family members. Forty-year-old Basant Patel, who was posted as a peon in the SC Boys Hostel in Bagbahara, was found hanging, while bodies of his wife and two children were found on the bed, police said.

On the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police of Mahasamund Pratibha Pandey said the local Tehsildar informed police when Patel did not open the door of his house for long. After a team of police and other family members reached the spot, the door was opened only to find all four inside the house dead.