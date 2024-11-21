Four Of A Family Come Down From Dausa Water Tank After 20-Hour Ordeal

Dausa: Rinkesh Meena and three of his family members, who climbed atop a water tank in Bhalpur village under the Mehndipur Balaji police station area of ​​the district on Wednesday evening with certain demands on their land from the police and even threatened to immolate themselves, if these were not met, have finally come down after 20 hours on Thursday. It took a bunch of police officers' ceaseless pursuals for the family to be pacified.

DSP Deepak Meena was present on the spot to resolve the land dispute. The administrative officials have spoken to Rinkesh and agreed to all his legitimate demands. Despite this, they were not ready to come down. Rinkesh was heard shouting, "I want Mahuva MLA on the spot. He will get justice".

Balaji police station in-charge Gaurav Pradhan said on Wednesday night the other party was also called to the spot and counselled to get down from the tank top. In which an agreement was reached between both parties, but even after that, the young man and the woman did not come down with their child.

After Rinkesh poured petrol on him, the women started screaming and the women sitting on the ground were crying inconsolably.

Mahendra, brother of Rinkesh, said, "An agreement was reached during the talks with the people of the other party who came at night. But they are not listening to anything. In such a situation, we want a solution on the spot itself. Only after that, all four will get down come down from the water tank".