Four Of A Family Attempt To End Life At Delhi Factory, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Four members of a family were hospitalised after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at a factory in North Delhi on Monday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST

New Delhi: At least four members of a family, including two children, were hospitalised on Monday after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance at a bike horn manufacturing factory in Sangam Park area of North Delhi, police said.

According to police, this morning, Hardeep Singh, the owner of the factory at DSIDC Shed No 63, came to the unit with his wife Harpreet Kaur, son Jagdish Singh and daughter Hargul Kaur. After spending an hour or two inside the factory, all four consumed the poisonous substance in an attempt to end life.

Somehow, before falling unconscious, Jagdish called a relative and informed him about their condition. The relative immediately alerted the police, who along with emergency services team rushed to the spot and shifted all four to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While Hardeep, Jagdish and Hargul were admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, Harpreet Kaur was shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Police said all four have been kept under medical supervision.

Bharat Nagar police is currently investigating the matter. "A case was registered and the factory has been sealed. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident," said a senior police official.

Sikander Singh, Additional DCP of North West Delhi, informed, "We received information via a PCR call that four members of a family attempted to end their life by consuming poison. A police team rushed to the spot. While three of them were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, Hardeep's daughter Hargul is in critical condition."

"No suicide note has been recovered, but preliminary investigation revealed that their business was not running properly. It seems they were under financial stress. This could be the reason. The incident took place in the Sangam Park area, where they ran a bike horn manufacturing unit. An orange-coloured chemical powder was mixed with water in a glass and consumed. We have sent the powder samples for testing. That is the reason for their condition. Further information will be shared after forensic examination," he added.

