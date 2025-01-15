Four Naxalites Carrying Combined Reward Of Rs 32 Lakh Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Four Naxalites, involved in over 40 incidents of violence, and carrying a combined reward of Rs 32 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday.

The cadres, including a couple, surrendered before senior police officers here, citing frustration over the 'hollow' and 'inhuman' Maoist ideology and exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said. They were also impressed by the 'Niya Police Niya Naar' (Our Village, Our Police) surrender and rehabilitation drive launched by the district police, the SP said. Of the four cadres, Gandhi Tati alias Arab alias Kamlesh (35) and Mainu alias Hemlal Korram (35) were members of the Maoists' divisional committee.

Kumar said Kamlesh, a resident of neighbouring Bijapur district, had served in various positions in the Maoists' Maad division and Nelnar area committee and spread terror in more than 50 villages in Narayanpur's Nelnar area for eight years. He was allegedly involved in the Tadmetla massacre in 2010 in the then Dantewada district (now located in Sukma), in which 76 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Similarly, Hemlal, who was active as the secretary of the Maoists' Amdai area committee, was allegedly involved in the Bukintor IED blast incident in which five jawans were killed in 2021. The two other surrendered cadres were identified as Ranjit Lekami alias Arjun (30) and his wife Kosi alias Kajal (28). The SP said the four carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads and were involved in more than 40 incidents of violence.

792 Naxalites surrendered in 2024

The SP said the four cadres' decision to surrender has dealt a major blow to the Maoists' Nelnar and Amdai area committees, which had been instrumental in carrying out several incidents of violence in the past, the police officer said. He said all of them were provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each and would be rehabilitated as per the government policy. Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the state's Bastar region, which includes seven districts, including Narayanpur.