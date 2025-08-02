ETV Bharat / state

Four Nabbed In Hyderabad For Rs 3 Crore Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) officials have arrested four individuals from Hyderabad for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 3 crore in the name of share market investments. The accused had used a woman to lure the victim into a fake trading scheme.

Those arrested include Manubotula Srinivas (45) who is a software consultant from Narsingi, Syed Yusuf (45) who is into real estate business from Aghapura in Nampally, Chekka Yesaiah (54) from Banjara Hills and Zubair Ahmed who is a manager at JBR Enterprises from Humayun Nagar. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to sources, the victim from Lalaguda in North Secunderabad received a phone call on April 14 from a woman named Anupreeta who claimed to be an assistant to Ajay Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a reputed company in New Delhi. She persuaded him to join a WhatsApp group named ‘SMC Global Securities’ related to stock market investments promising huge returns.

On June 19, she made him subscribe Initial Public Offering (IPO) and forced him to pay Rs 3 crore for share allocation while claiming that he would receive an allotment worth Rs 49 crore. He was allegedly assured that the money could be withdrawn at any time.

Trusting her, the victim allegedly transferred Rs 3 crore into 16 different bank accounts. When he failed to recover the money, he realized that he had been cheated and approached the TGCSB.