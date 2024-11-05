Four Migrant Labourers Drown While Trying To Save Child Who Survives In Kutch

Kutch: Four persons of the same family drowned after they dived into Narmada canal to rescue a child who had fallen into the water in Gujarat's Kutch district.
The incident took place in Rapar Shaktinagar Gedi of Vagad area in Kutch. The deceased were migrant labourers who worked at the cotton fields here.
According to police, a child of a labourer had fallen into the Narmada canal last afternoon while trying to pick up his slippers from the water. Seeing this, four persons had dived into the water to save him. The child was somehow rescued but the four lost their lives.
A team from the Rapar police station reached the spot and initiated a search operation. Locals also joined in the operation. After a lot of effort, the bodies were fished out. Initially, three bodies were recovered and the fourth was fished out this morning.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Sher Singh Babubhai (40), Anuja Kalukhan Jogi (17), Shabbir Kalukhan Jogi (21) and Sabana Mosham Jogi (36).
On information Assistant Taluk Development Officer Hushen Jeeja and other officials reached the spot along with Rapar PI JB Bubaria and constables Vanveer Chaudhary, Manhar Chaudhary and Prakash Chaudhary. In order to expedite the search operation, an expert team was called from Bhachau.
Earlier on Sunday, a man and his son were drowned while taking a dip in Mandvi sea of Kutch on Bhai Dooj.
