Four Members Of Phagwara CIA Held For Taking Bribe From Drug Smuggler To Release Him

Phagwara: Four members of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) who released a drug smuggler after taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from him were arrested in Phagwara on Friday.

Kapurthala police arrested the four personnel after it was found that they had taken Rs 2.5 lakh from a drug smuggler for setting him free, said Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla. The smugglers took the bribe from the smuggler, identified as Honey, to release him their custody, he said.

Police said the members of CIA team who were arrested by the police for SI Bisman Singh Mahi, ASI Nirmal Kumar, ASI Jaswinder Singh and constable Jagroop Singh. Singla said the state government has zero tolerance towards corruption and the police department must maintain its integrity in the war against the drug menace in the state.

The DIG said the CIA personnel were under watch for some suspicious activities and were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from Honey. Following preliminary medical examinations, the arrested officers will be presented before a judicial magistrate. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and have been suspended with immediate effect.

In April, the Punjab Police had dismissed a woman constable from service, after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district.