Four Members of a Family Murdered in Karnataka's Gadag District

Gadag (Karnataka): Four members of a family, including the son of the Betageri Municipal Council vice-president, were brutally murdered at Dasara Voni in the city at around 3 am. The deceased have been identified as Vice-President Sunanda Bakale's son Karthik Bakle (27), son-in-law Parashurama (55), daughter Lakshmi (45) and granddaughter Akanksha (16), and three of the deceased are from Koppal.

It is reported that the perpetrators escaped from the scene after committing the crime. The incident happened while the husband, wife and their daughter were sleeping in their rooms on the first floor. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police confirmed.

On April 17, the kin of Prakash Bakal arrived from Koppal to fix Karthik's marriage and met the tragedy. Prakash Bakale, husband of Municipal Council vice-president Sunanda, said that at 3 am there was a knock on the door. When he got up and called out who it was, no one responded. Later, he made a call to his son, Karthik, who did not receive the call. After that, he got suspicious and called his son-in-law, Parashuram, and his daughter, Lakshmi, who also did not receive the call. Thereafter, he immediately called the local police as he became suspicious.

Soon after the incident, the local police arrived at the spot, including the dog squad, and conducted an investigation. District Superintendent of Police BS Nemagowda, Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy SP and other police personnel arrived at the spot. DSP Nemagowda said that the family members are still doubtful about the incident and said it took place between 2 and 3 am. He further said that information about the perpetrators is not available yet and that CCTV footage is being collected.