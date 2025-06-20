ETV Bharat / state

10-Month-Old Baby Girl Among Family Of 4 Killed As House Collapses In Uttarakhand's Mora Tok

The family members were sleeping when the incident occurred.

10-Month-Old Baby Girl Among Family Of 4 Killed As House Collapses In Uttarakhand's Mora Tok
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST

Uttarkashi: Four members of a family, including a ten-month-old baby, died after a house collapsed on the sleeping family members in Mora Tok in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

The tragic incident happened at around 2 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Hussain (26), his wife Rukma Khatoon (23), sons Abid (3 years), Ali Ahmed and 10-month-old daughter Salma.

The residents of the village, hearing the sound of the incident, reached the spot and informed the police. On receiving the information, a team of Revenue, SDRF and police officials reached the spot.

The rescue team found the sleeping family buried under the debris. According to Tehsildar Jabbar Singh Aswal, rescue work was started as soon as they reached, but unfortunately, all four members of the family could not be saved.

The reason for the wall collapse is not yet clear. Preliminary investigations suggest the heavy rains in the days might have soaked the building, causing it to collapse. A detailed investigation of the incident is being done by the administration.

TAGGED:

