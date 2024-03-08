Four Members of a Family among Seven Killed in Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Four members of a family died after a speeding Wagon R car rammed into a chassis truck parked on the roadside on the Delhi-Kanpur National Highway in the Khurja Kotwali area. Three others were injured in the horrific accident and were rushed to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Totaram (58), the son of Ram Singh, Prashi (6), the daughter of Pawan, Babita (55), wife of Totaram, and Chandrakali (70), wife of Ram Singh. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Pawan's son Ram Singh, Kayansh's son Pawan and Sushma were seriously injured in the ill-fated accident.

Pawan Singh, a resident of the Kondli area of Delhi, had come with his family to attend the special feast organised on the occasion of Shivratri at Narau village under the Pahasu Police Station area of the district. After attending the feast, Pawan was returning to Delhi by car Wagon R car with his entire family when the accident took place, the police said.

The truck driver had parked the chassis truck on the roadside and went to drink tea. After hearing the screams from the car, the driver and locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead and the injured from the car. In the last three days, six people have died in road accidents in Khurja.