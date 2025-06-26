ETV Bharat / state

Four Maoist Militia Members Arrested, Security Forces Demolish Naxal Memorial In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Intensifying crackdown against Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, police on Wednesday arrested four Maoists, all members of Jan Militia, who were involved in several violent incidents in Bijapur district.

Those arrested have been identified as Mando Kursam (30), Kailash Kursam (30), Pandu Kursam (30) and Chhote Kursam (21), all residents of Kopanjhari village under Farsegarh police station limits.

As per police sources, one of the accused, Mando Kursam, was allegedly involved in IED blast on May 15, 2024, targeting a police vehicle in Farsegarh area. It is also being suspected that he had planted an explosive on April 12, 2025, in an attempt to harm the security personnel.

Other arrestees Kailash, Pandu and Chhotu were allegedly involved in arson on December 15, 2020, by setting afire JCB machines, tippers, and tractors to disrupt road construction work underway in Alwara. Following their arrest, all the four Naxalites were produced before a local court and sent to jail.

Naxal Memorial Demolished

In another operation, security forces have demolished a 15-ft-high concrete Naxal memorial built by the Maoists in Bangoli village, located near Indravati river under Nelsnar police station.

A senior police official said that the memorial was built by the Maoists to promote their ideology and expand the influence of the organisation. "This action of police would send a strong message to Maoists. It has also strengthened the sense of security and trust among the villagers," he added.