Four Kota Teens Drown In Parvati River; Body Of One Fished Out
Kota DSP Shivam Josh said the incident happened around 2 pm at Chhuari Dham on the Madhya Pradesh border, a popular destination for large crowds.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Kota: Four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Parvati River at Chhuari Dham in Itawa under the Khatoli police station of Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. While the body of one has been fished out, the search for the remaining continues as local divers and villagers are engaged in the effort with police assistance.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivam Josh reached the spot along with a team from the Khatoli police station, and an SDRF team was called in to expedite the search operation. "The incident took place around 2 pm at Chhuari Dham, a popular destination for large crowds, 20 km beyond Khatoli on the Madhya Pradesh border. A group of seven youths from Khatoli had gone there to bathe in the Parvati River, four of whom have drowned," Josh said.
The DSP added that those who were swept away by strong currents have been identified as Mohit Suman (18), Sonu Suman (17), Ashfaq (17) and Ayush Gurjar (17). Of them, the body of Ayush has been recovered and sent to the hospital for a postmortem. His family has also been called into the spot for handing over the body.
"SDRF team and local divers are searching for the remaining youths. Ayush's body has been taken to the hospital, and the families of the youths have been informed," Josh added.
On September 15, two youths drowned in the Khari river, one went missing, and four were injured while performing funeral rituals of a family from their village in Shahpura of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. Seven people, including a family of four from Phuliya Kala village in Bhilwara, died in a horrific road accident in Jaipur's Shivdaspura area on Sunday.
The villagers arrived at the cremation ground on Dhaneshwar Road in Shahpura to perform the last rites. At the end of the funeral, a group of people went to take a bath in the river as part of the traditions, and seven of them went into deeper waters, only to be caught by strong currents. Villagers who were witnessing the incident raised an alarm and launched a rescue operation in which six were rescued, but one could not be traced. Two among the rescued were declared dead, while four were admitted to the nearby Shahpura District Hospital.
