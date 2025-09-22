ETV Bharat / state

Four Kota Teens Drown In Parvati River; Body Of One Fished Out

Kota: Four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Parvati River at Chhuari Dham in Itawa under the Khatoli police station of Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. While the body of one has been fished out, the search for the remaining continues as local divers and villagers are engaged in the effort with police assistance.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivam Josh reached the spot along with a team from the Khatoli police station, and an SDRF team was called in to expedite the search operation. "The incident took place around 2 pm at Chhuari Dham, a popular destination for large crowds, 20 km beyond Khatoli on the Madhya Pradesh border. A group of seven youths from Khatoli had gone there to bathe in the Parvati River, four of whom have drowned," Josh said.

The DSP added that those who were swept away by strong currents have been identified as Mohit Suman (18), Sonu Suman (17), Ashfaq (17) and Ayush Gurjar (17). Of them, the body of Ayush has been recovered and sent to the hospital for a postmortem. His family has also been called into the spot for handing over the body.