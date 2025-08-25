ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Three Injured In Haryana Road Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the head-on collision was so intense that the car overturned onto the roadside, with its front portion completely mangled.

The mangled vehicle and the roadways bus after the collision.
The mangled vehicle and the roadways bus after the collision. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

Kaithal: Four persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a Haryana Roadways bus near Kyodak village under Sadar police station limits in Kaithal district on Monday, the police said.

The passengers of the pickup vehicle were travelling from Bathinda in Punjab to a gurdwara in Pehowa in Kurukshetra when the accident occurred. As they reached the village, their vehicle collided with the bus, which was travelling from Adampur to Chandigarh.

Four occupants of the vehicle died while three suffered injuries, the police added. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for autopsy. The injured have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal, which referred them to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. The injured have been identified as Tara Singh (65), Kulwant (70) and Mandar Singh (55).

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the head-on collision was such that the car overturned onto the roadside, with its front portion completely mangled. The bodies of the deceased had to be extricated with the help of a crane and a gas cutter.

Locals rushed to the scene and informed the police. The vehicle was so badly crushed that the bodies had to be extricated with the help of a crane and a gas cutter.

According to the injured persons, they left Bathinda for Pehowa in Kueukshetra on Sunday. They stopped at Neem Sahab Gurudwara in Kaithal that night and left for Pehowa the next morning after having food at the langar. As soon as their vehicle reached near a petrol pump in Kyodak, the roadways bus hit it.

Also Read:

  1. 8 Pilgrims Dead, 43 Injured As Container Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr
  2. Bus Carrying Devotees Catches Fire On Mumbai-Goa Highway; Alert Driver Saves Passengers

