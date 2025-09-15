ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Several Injured As Bus With 50 Pilgrims Collides With Trailer In UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: At least four people were killed, and several others were injured when a bus carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh collided with a trailer near Sihipur railway crossing under the Line Bazar police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Sunday night, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred when the bus lost control and crashed into a trailer coming from the opposite side. The devotees were heading to the Kashi Viswanath Temple in Varanasi after visiting Mathura, Vrindavan and Ayodhya, they added.

An injured passenger said the ill-fated bus was carrying 50 devotees, and the mishap took place when they were sleeping. The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem, and the injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Jaunour Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Kaustubh Kumar personally reached the accident site and supervised rescue and relief efforts ."A bus (CG07CT4681) going from Ayodhya to Varanasi with about 50 passengers from Chhattisgarh collided with a trailer (BR28GD1475) after losing control and hit it from the side near Sihipur crossing. The trailer was trying to overtake. Police reached the scene quickly and started the rescue process. Four people have died, and about nine are injured. Others with minor or superficial injuries are being safely sent home along with their belongings."