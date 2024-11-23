ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Including Two Kids, As Speeding Scorpio Rams Tree In UP's Bijnor District

Four members of a family were killed and three others suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree.

A speeding Scorpio lost control and rammed a roadside tree in the Nahtaur area of ​​the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bijnor: A speeding Scorpio lost control and rammed a roadside tree in the Nahtaur area of ​​the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night. Four members of a family were killed in the accident while three others were seriously injured. Two children are also among the dead. On receiving the information, the police admitted all the injured to a private hospital.

Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Nasirpur village of Nahtaur, was returning from Najibabad with his family in a Scorpio when the accident took place. Apart from Sultan (35), his son Saad (5), niece Adiba (14), his wife Gulfsa (28), daughters Anadia (8), Alisha (6) and his sister Chand Bano were travelling in the car. Sultan's wife Gulfsa, their daughters Anadia and Alisha and his sister Chand Bano were killed on the spot.

The car was passing through Kotwali Dehat Road of the Nahtaur Police Station area when the car lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside near Oxford Public School at around 10.30 pm. Gulfsa, Alifa, Chand Bano and Abida were killed on the spot while Sultan, Saad and Adiba were seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

After the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. SP East Dharam Singh Marchal said, "A Scorpio collided with a tree. Two children and two women died in the accident while three others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital."

Read more: Four School Students Die As Auto Collides With Truck In Patna

Bijnor: A speeding Scorpio lost control and rammed a roadside tree in the Nahtaur area of ​​the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night. Four members of a family were killed in the accident while three others were seriously injured. Two children are also among the dead. On receiving the information, the police admitted all the injured to a private hospital.

Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Nasirpur village of Nahtaur, was returning from Najibabad with his family in a Scorpio when the accident took place. Apart from Sultan (35), his son Saad (5), niece Adiba (14), his wife Gulfsa (28), daughters Anadia (8), Alisha (6) and his sister Chand Bano were travelling in the car. Sultan's wife Gulfsa, their daughters Anadia and Alisha and his sister Chand Bano were killed on the spot.

The car was passing through Kotwali Dehat Road of the Nahtaur Police Station area when the car lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside near Oxford Public School at around 10.30 pm. Gulfsa, Alifa, Chand Bano and Abida were killed on the spot while Sultan, Saad and Adiba were seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

After the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. SP East Dharam Singh Marchal said, "A Scorpio collided with a tree. Two children and two women died in the accident while three others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital."

Read more: Four School Students Die As Auto Collides With Truck In Patna

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJNOR ROAD ACCIDENT TODAYFOUR DIE IN ACCIDENT IN BIJNORSPEEDING SCORPIO HITS TREESPEEDING SCORPIO RAMS TREE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.