Four Killed, Including Two Kids, As Speeding Scorpio Rams Tree In UP's Bijnor District

Bijnor: A speeding Scorpio lost control and rammed a roadside tree in the Nahtaur area of ​​the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night. Four members of a family were killed in the accident while three others were seriously injured. Two children are also among the dead. On receiving the information, the police admitted all the injured to a private hospital.

Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Nasirpur village of Nahtaur, was returning from Najibabad with his family in a Scorpio when the accident took place. Apart from Sultan (35), his son Saad (5), niece Adiba (14), his wife Gulfsa (28), daughters Anadia (8), Alisha (6) and his sister Chand Bano were travelling in the car. Sultan's wife Gulfsa, their daughters Anadia and Alisha and his sister Chand Bano were killed on the spot.

The car was passing through Kotwali Dehat Road of the Nahtaur Police Station area when the car lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside near Oxford Public School at around 10.30 pm. Gulfsa, Alifa, Chand Bano and Abida were killed on the spot while Sultan, Saad and Adiba were seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital.