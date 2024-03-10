Four Killed in Two Separate Incidents in Rajasthan

Banswara (Rajasthan): A father and his four-year-old son died and two other women were injured after the bike they were travelling on collided with a car here, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Hemant and his son Dhanraj.

The deceased were residents of Jharnia of Banswara district.

"They were heading towards Banswara, where their bike collided with a car near Veerpur village. All the four sustained injuries," a senior police official said.

"The locals informed us and rushed the injured to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. However, the doctors declared the father and son duo dead on arrival. The two injured women suffered head injuries and were undergoing treatment," the police official added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Suryaveer Singh said that a probe is underway and efforts are on nab the absconding car driver.

"The CCTV cameras installed at the spot are being scanned to identify the driver. A case will be registered in this connection and further action will be taken," Suryaveer added.

In a separate incident, two people were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in overturned in Tilwara area of Banswara district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased used to work in Mayur Mill near the city. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Singh and Deepak Singh Sethi.

The locals rushed the three to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared two of them dead while the injured identified as Bhanwar Singh is undergoing treatment, police said.

Sadar police station officer Dilip Singh said that the family members of the deceased and injured have been informed about the incident. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the bodies will be handed over to their kin.

