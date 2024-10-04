ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Bolero Rams Roadside Tree In UP's Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed after the Bolero car they were travelling in rammed a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, the police said on Friday. The incident took place near the Benduli village on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road in the Itiya Thok Police station area on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Sahu, a resident of Thadkki, Dharam Singh of Kansapur, Ram Bachchan Pandey of Tiwari Bazar Jhanjhari and Deepu of Kachanapur Dullapur Tharhar. According to the police, the speeding Bolero went out of control near a turn and collided with a roadside tree.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the accident. The police then took the four to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.