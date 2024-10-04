ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Bolero Rams Roadside Tree In UP's Gonda

A Bolero car rammed a roadside tree leaving four people dead in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred on Thursday night.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 56 minutes ago

Four Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda
Vehicle collided with tree in Gonda (ETV Bharat)

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed after the Bolero car they were travelling in rammed a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, the police said on Friday. The incident took place near the Benduli village on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road in the Itiya Thok Police station area on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Sahu, a resident of Thadkki, Dharam Singh of Kansapur, Ram Bachchan Pandey of Tiwari Bazar Jhanjhari and Deepu of Kachanapur Dullapur Tharhar. According to the police, the speeding Bolero went out of control near a turn and collided with a roadside tree.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the accident. The police then took the four to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sheshmani Pandey, the officer in-charge of the Itiyathok police station, confirmed the incident. Speaking about it, Pandey said that the group was travelling from Itiyathok to Khargupur when the mishap occurred. Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the car's high speed. One of the victims, Deepu, was identified with an Aadhar card and a driving licence found at the scene.

