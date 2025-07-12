Four Killed As SUV Collides With Truck On NH-16 In Paschim Medinipur

Belda (Paschim Medinipur): Four persons were killed after an SUV collides with a truck on NH-16 at Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal.

The mishap occurred on Saturday morning in Ranisarai area under Belda police station on Kharagpur-Balasore stretch of NH-16 in Paschim Medinipur district. The police have arrested the truck driver and started an investigation into the incident.

According to locals, the SUV carrying four passengers was travelling at a high speed and lost control before it swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the truck which was coming from Dantan.

The truck involved in the mishap (ETV Bharat)

The occupants of the SUV were killed as the vehicle's front portion was completely damaged. Police personnel and officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot and removed the SUV from the road with a crane. The vehicle was cut open with a gas cutter and its occupants taken out. However, all four passengers were declared dead at the hospital.

Crowd around the SUV (ETV Bharat)

A police officer said the exact reason for the mishap has not yet been ascertained. "However, initial probe suggests that the accident may have occurred as the driver of the SUV fell asleep," he said.

According to police, the four deceased were residents of Asansol in West Burdwan district. They were enroute for Digha. Police said one of the deceased was identified as Atanu Guha. Efforts are on to identify the other three.