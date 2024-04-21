Five Killed as Cremation Ground Wall Collapses In Gurugram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Five people were killed after cremation ground wall collapses in Gurugram

A major accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana on April 20. The wall of Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed. Five people, including two girls, were killed.

Gurugram (Haryana): At least five people, including two children, were killed after a crematorium wall collapsed in Haryana on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place at around 6.24 pm on Saturday. "A case under sections 304-A (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the management committee of the cremation ground," the senior police official added.

Police said that the entire incident was captured on CCTV. It is understood that soon after the wall collapsed, locals rescued the people who were buried under the wall. "On receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and rescued the people buried under the debris. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," police added.

Police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and they will be handed over to the kin after the post-mortem is complete. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

"We are probing the matter and the guilty will not be spared," they added. Several Haryana Ministers have expressed grief over the tragedy.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.