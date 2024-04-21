Five Killed as Cremation Ground Wall Collapses In Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana): At least five people, including two children, were killed after a crematorium wall collapsed in Haryana on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place at around 6.24 pm on Saturday. "A case under sections 304-A (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the management committee of the cremation ground," the senior police official added.

Police said that the entire incident was captured on CCTV. It is understood that soon after the wall collapsed, locals rescued the people who were buried under the wall. "On receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and rescued the people buried under the debris. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," police added.

Police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and they will be handed over to the kin after the post-mortem is complete. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

"We are probing the matter and the guilty will not be spared," they added. Several Haryana Ministers have expressed grief over the tragedy.