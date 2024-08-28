ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed After Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan): At least four people were killed when a cement-laden trailer overturned on a car in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on National Highway 52 in the Reengus police station area of ​​the district, they said.

Officials said that the trailer passing through the highway suddenly went out of control and overturned on a car moving ahead.

Reenguspolice station officer Krishna Kumar Dhankad said that four deceased were travelling from Sikar to Jaipur. “Stray animals suddenly came in front of the car near Reengus and the driver applied brakes. Meanwhile, the cement-filled trailer behind lost its balance and overturned on the car,” Dhankad added.

All four in the car died on the spot, the official said. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital of Reengus, police said. The four deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Meena(45), his mother Sanjya Devi Meena (60), his daughter Archna Meena (22) and another man Azad (40), added the SHO.