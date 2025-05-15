Four Kids Drown In Open Farm Pond In Jaipur, Locals Allege Lack Of Safety Measures By Farm Owner

Jaipur: A pall of gloom descended on Kakaraliya under Dudu tehsil of Jaipur district when four children lost their lives after accidentally slipping and drowning in an open farm pond on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at a pond behind a petrol pump on the national highway 48. Locals alleged that the death was a result of lack of safety measures in place at the pond built for irrigation purpose.

Receiving information about four children drowning in the pond, the Dudu police team reached the spot. With the help of locals, the bodies were fished out of the water body, said Dudu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khandelwal.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwari, Hema, Kamlesh and Vinod Bavaria, all belonging to Kakaraliya in Dudu. All the four bodies have been recovered and kept in the mortuary of Dudu Sub-District Hospital, the official said.

It is being suspected that the victims accidentally slipped and drowned in the pond. Meanwhile, tension ran high when the villagers reached the sub-district hospital with the bodies, as there was no doctor present, neither was there any arrangement for stretcher. The irked villagers raised slogans against the hospital authorities for the alleged mismanagement.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.