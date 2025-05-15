ETV Bharat / state

Four Kids Drown In Open Farm Pond In Jaipur, Locals Allege Lack Of Safety Measures By Farm Owner

Locals alleged that the deaths occured due to lack of safety measures in place at the pond built for irrigation purpose.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 9:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: A pall of gloom descended on Kakaraliya under Dudu tehsil of Jaipur district when four children lost their lives after accidentally slipping and drowning in an open farm pond on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at a pond behind a petrol pump on the national highway 48. Locals alleged that the death was a result of lack of safety measures in place at the pond built for irrigation purpose.

Receiving information about four children drowning in the pond, the Dudu police team reached the spot. With the help of locals, the bodies were fished out of the water body, said Dudu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khandelwal.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwari, Hema, Kamlesh and Vinod Bavaria, all belonging to Kakaraliya in Dudu. All the four bodies have been recovered and kept in the mortuary of Dudu Sub-District Hospital, the official said.

It is being suspected that the victims accidentally slipped and drowned in the pond. Meanwhile, tension ran high when the villagers reached the sub-district hospital with the bodies, as there was no doctor present, neither was there any arrangement for stretcher. The irked villagers raised slogans against the hospital authorities for the alleged mismanagement.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Jaipur: A pall of gloom descended on Kakaraliya under Dudu tehsil of Jaipur district when four children lost their lives after accidentally slipping and drowning in an open farm pond on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at a pond behind a petrol pump on the national highway 48. Locals alleged that the death was a result of lack of safety measures in place at the pond built for irrigation purpose.

Receiving information about four children drowning in the pond, the Dudu police team reached the spot. With the help of locals, the bodies were fished out of the water body, said Dudu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khandelwal.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwari, Hema, Kamlesh and Vinod Bavaria, all belonging to Kakaraliya in Dudu. All the four bodies have been recovered and kept in the mortuary of Dudu Sub-District Hospital, the official said.

It is being suspected that the victims accidentally slipped and drowned in the pond. Meanwhile, tension ran high when the villagers reached the sub-district hospital with the bodies, as there was no doctor present, neither was there any arrangement for stretcher. The irked villagers raised slogans against the hospital authorities for the alleged mismanagement.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLICE RESCUED BODY OF DROWNED ONESDROWNING INCIDENT IN DUDUDROWNING IN RAJASTHANJAIPUR NEWSCHILDREN DROWN IN OPEN FARM POND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.