Four Kidnappers Held In Hyderabad; Six Children Rescued

Hyderabad: A gang kidnapping children across Hyderabad city has been busted by Chandanagar police with the arrest of four members on Monday. Revealing the details, Madhapur DCP Vineeth said the gang was found to be picking up and selling young children, adding that six children, including three girls and three boys, were rescued from the accused.

"On August 25, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was kidnapped by the gang at the Lingampalli railway station. The parents immediately filed a police complaint, and an investigation was launched. It was found that a gang of four members was involved in all these kidnappings. The accused have been identified as Patan, Chilukuri Raju, Mohammed Asif, and Narasimha Reddy," the DCP said.

After kidnapping, they handed over the children to Rizwana, who runs a nursing home in Siddipet, where she sells the children to childless parents. The gang had abducted a five-year-old girl in Kacheguda and another girl in Lingampalli. Last year, they also kidnapped a five-year-old boy, police said.

"They would search and select houses with two or three children, without adults, and abduct them. A thorough interrogation of the gang members will reveal further details of other kidnappings. Anyone who has already reported missing children should contact the local police," Vineeth said.

According to him, the gang targeted families with two to three children near railway stations and bus stops. "Had the victims complained to the police immediately, the accused would have been quickly arrested. So far, we have identified six children and suspect there may be more," he added.