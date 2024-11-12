Four Including Child Die After Car Falls Into Ditch In Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Four persons including a child lost their lives and two women sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a roadside ditch in the early morning on Tuesday in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The deceased Mahan Shah and Mantu Shah from Bardubi are from Tinsukia and Rajesh Gupta and the child Atharva Gupta are from Bihar.

Family members said the wedding of Mahan's daughter was scheduled for November 16 and they went to Tinsukia to attend the ceremony. They reached Dibrugarh Railway station via Rajdhani Express where they were picked up by Mahan and his son Mantu in a Swift vehicle. On the way, the vehicle hit a culvert near Bardubi of Tinsukia and fell into a nearby ditch by the road. Mahan, Mantu, Rajesh and Atharva died on the spot.

Police collected the bodies of the deceased and sent them to Tinsukia civil hospital where an autopsy would be performed. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

According to the local people the spot has been witness to many fatal accidents as the incomplete culvert makes it difficult for the approaching vehicles to manoeuvre often leading to fatalities. They blame the company, responsible for the construction of the culvert, for leaving it in such a precarious condition.