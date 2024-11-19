Four Held For Registering Fake Companies, Creating ESIC Cards In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for duping the state exchequer by registering fake companies and creating health cards for availing government medical benefits.

Those arrested have been identified as Sridhar, security guard of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Rajajinagar, Ramesh, canteen owner, Shivlinga, Ramaiah Hospital's former employee and Chandru. Notices have been issued to two more accused, Shweta and Sasikala, an auditor.

Investigations revealed that the accused had registered non-existent companies on the government website under fake names. They created fake documents and ESIC cards. They used to collect Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh from patients for preparing these cards.

Then they took Rs 500 from the patients as payment to the government for the cards and deposited only Rs 280 in the ESIC account while keeping the remaining Rs 220 to themselves. Due to these cards, patients were able to avail government's treatment benefits.

The CCB police had registered a case after receiving a complaint about irregularities in preparing the ESIC cards. During investigation, it was found that Sasikala, who was an auditor was creating the fake ESIC cards at her home for the last two years.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said four accused have been arrested and notice has been issued to two more accused. "The accused had prepared fake ESIC cards and documents for 869 people in the last two years. Seals of fake companies and doctors of various hospitals, four laptops, Rs 59,500 in cash, fake ESIC cards and documents were recovered from them," Dayananda said.

The ESI scheme is entitled for workers and their families earning less than Rs 21,000 a month in recognised factories or companies.