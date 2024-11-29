Four Held For Printing Fake Australian Dollars In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad SOG Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency racket and apprehended four persons, including an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who allegedly printed fake dollars at a press in Vatva area.
Acting on a tip-off, an SOG Crime Branch team arrested Raunak Rathod, who had gone to Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad to circulate fake Australian dollars worth of $50. During interrogation, Rathod told that he had collected the fake dollars from a friend named Khush Patel, who had assigned him to circulate the fake dollars.
Based on information provided by Rathod, the SOG Crime Branch arrested Khush Patel, who in turn identified two of his friends, Maulik Patel and Dhruv Desai, who owns a printing press. All were arrested one after another.
Police have recovered 50 fake dollars and 18 sheets of counterfeit currency. On raiding Dhruv's printing press, police seized items worth more than Rs 11 lakh, including a printer, computer and some note-making equipment.
On investigation, it was revealed that the mastermind behind the counterfeit currency racket is Maulik Patel, who has been living in Australia for the last 20 years. Maulik has an MBA degree and is associated with transport business in Australia.
In an attempt to earn quick money, Maulik had contacted his friend, Dhruv in Ahmedabad. Both Maulik and Dhruv along with two other friends decided to print fake dollars. For which, a new machine worth Rs 11 lakh was installed at Dhruv's printing press and they started printing counterfeit dollars.
An official of SOG Crime Branch said a case has been registered for criminal conspiracy and further investigations are underway.
