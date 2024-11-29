ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Printing Fake Australian Dollars In Ahmedabad

An incident similar to 'Farzi' web series occurred in Ahmedabad, where four youths were nabbed for printing and circulating fake Australian dollars.

Four Held For Printing Fake Australian Dollars In Ahmedabad
Four arrested in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad SOG Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency racket and apprehended four persons, including an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who allegedly printed fake dollars at a press in Vatva area.

Acting on a tip-off, an SOG Crime Branch team arrested Raunak Rathod, who had gone to Vejalpur area of ​​​​Ahmedabad to circulate fake Australian dollars worth of $50. During interrogation, Rathod told that he had collected the fake dollars from a friend named Khush Patel, who had assigned him to circulate the fake dollars.

Based on information provided by Rathod, the SOG Crime Branch arrested Khush Patel, who in turn identified two of his friends, Maulik Patel and Dhruv Desai, who owns a printing press. All were arrested one after another.

Police have recovered 50 fake dollars and 18 sheets of counterfeit currency. On raiding Dhruv's printing press, police seized items worth more than Rs 11 lakh, including a printer, computer and some note-making equipment.

On investigation, it was revealed that the mastermind behind the counterfeit currency racket is Maulik Patel, who has been living in Australia for the last 20 years. Maulik has an MBA degree and is associated with transport business in Australia.

In an attempt to earn quick money, Maulik had contacted his friend, Dhruv in Ahmedabad. Both Maulik and Dhruv along with two other friends decided to print fake dollars. For which, a new machine worth Rs 11 lakh was installed at Dhruv's printing press and they started printing counterfeit dollars.

An official of SOG Crime Branch said a case has been registered for criminal conspiracy and further investigations are underway.

Read more

  1. Varanasi ATS Arrests Duo With Rs Two Lakh In Fake Currency
  2. 'Farzi' web series-inspired fake currency racket busted in Noida

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad SOG Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency racket and apprehended four persons, including an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who allegedly printed fake dollars at a press in Vatva area.

Acting on a tip-off, an SOG Crime Branch team arrested Raunak Rathod, who had gone to Vejalpur area of ​​​​Ahmedabad to circulate fake Australian dollars worth of $50. During interrogation, Rathod told that he had collected the fake dollars from a friend named Khush Patel, who had assigned him to circulate the fake dollars.

Based on information provided by Rathod, the SOG Crime Branch arrested Khush Patel, who in turn identified two of his friends, Maulik Patel and Dhruv Desai, who owns a printing press. All were arrested one after another.

Police have recovered 50 fake dollars and 18 sheets of counterfeit currency. On raiding Dhruv's printing press, police seized items worth more than Rs 11 lakh, including a printer, computer and some note-making equipment.

On investigation, it was revealed that the mastermind behind the counterfeit currency racket is Maulik Patel, who has been living in Australia for the last 20 years. Maulik has an MBA degree and is associated with transport business in Australia.

In an attempt to earn quick money, Maulik had contacted his friend, Dhruv in Ahmedabad. Both Maulik and Dhruv along with two other friends decided to print fake dollars. For which, a new machine worth Rs 11 lakh was installed at Dhruv's printing press and they started printing counterfeit dollars.

An official of SOG Crime Branch said a case has been registered for criminal conspiracy and further investigations are underway.

Read more

  1. Varanasi ATS Arrests Duo With Rs Two Lakh In Fake Currency
  2. 'Farzi' web series-inspired fake currency racket busted in Noida

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE AUSTRALIAN DOLLARSFARZI WEB SERIESAHMEDABAD SOG CRIME BRANCHCOUNTERFEIT CURRENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.