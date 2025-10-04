ETV Bharat / state

Four Gym, Zumba Trainers Arrested For Sexual Assault Of School Teacher In Gurugram

Gurugram: A disturbing case of sexual assault has been reported in Haryana’s Gurugram, where a foreign language teacher at a reputed private school was allegedly raped by four men. Police said all the accused work as gym trainers and Zumba dance coaches.

The incident took place late on the night of October 1, and a case was registered on October 2 at the Women’s Police Station (East) under Sections 3(5), 64(1), and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following the woman’s complaint.

Accused From Three States

Police arrested all four accused on October 3, a day after the FIR was lodged. They were produced before a court on Saturday.

The arrested men have been identified as Yogesh and Abhishek alias Montu from Narnaul in Haryana, Neeraj from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Gaurav, a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Friendship Turned Into Crime

In her statement to police, the survivor said she lives in Gurugram with her family and teaches foreign languages at a large private school. She met Gaurav, one of the accused, during a party in September, where they exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly.

On the night of October 1, while returning from a party in Delhi, Gaurav contacted her around 1 am and suggested they meet. The two met within the jurisdiction of the Women’s Police Station (East).