Four Gym, Zumba Trainers Arrested For Sexual Assault Of School Teacher In Gurugram
Police in Gurugram arrested four gym and Zumba trainers for allegedly raping a school teacher; the woman said she met one accused at a party.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 10:07 PM IST
Gurugram: A disturbing case of sexual assault has been reported in Haryana’s Gurugram, where a foreign language teacher at a reputed private school was allegedly raped by four men. Police said all the accused work as gym trainers and Zumba dance coaches.
The incident took place late on the night of October 1, and a case was registered on October 2 at the Women’s Police Station (East) under Sections 3(5), 64(1), and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following the woman’s complaint.
Accused From Three States
Police arrested all four accused on October 3, a day after the FIR was lodged. They were produced before a court on Saturday.
The arrested men have been identified as Yogesh and Abhishek alias Montu from Narnaul in Haryana, Neeraj from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Gaurav, a native of Himachal Pradesh.
Friendship Turned Into Crime
In her statement to police, the survivor said she lives in Gurugram with her family and teaches foreign languages at a large private school. She met Gaurav, one of the accused, during a party in September, where they exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly.
On the night of October 1, while returning from a party in Delhi, Gaurav contacted her around 1 am and suggested they meet. The two met within the jurisdiction of the Women’s Police Station (East).
Crime Committed At Neeraj’s Rented Room
Police said Gaurav took the woman to a room rented by Neeraj, where no one else was present. There, Gaurav allegedly assaulted her, and later called Neeraj, who also forcibly raped her. The two then summoned their friends Yogesh and Abhishek, who also committed the crime, despite the survivor’s repeated pleas to stop.
After the assault, the woman somehow managed to return home on the morning of October 2 and informed her family about the incident. They accompanied her to the police station, where she filed a complaint.
All four accused have been taken into custody, and police said further investigation is underway.
