Four Girls Drown In Balukahi River In UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: In a tragic incident, four girls drowned in Bakulahi river on Thursday.

The victims, three of whom were siblings had gone to the river bed at Cheti Singh Ka Purwa under Kunda police station to get soil for making earthen stoves. The villagers alleged that a few people had dug up the river bank with a JCB to extract the soil which is used for making earthen stoves and other materials.

Pratapgarh SP Anil Kumar said three siblings from Dihwa Jalalpur under Maheshganj police station along with a girl from the neighbourhood drowned in Bakulahi river. "The four girls had gone to the river bank to get soil for making stove and plastering their houses," he informed.

The villagers rushed to the spot on hearing the screams of the girls. The locals somehow pulled out Swati (13) Sandhya (11) and Chandni (6), daughters of Jeetlal and Priyanshi (7), daughter of Prithvipal from the river but in vain. The girls had died by then.

Kumar said the girls had gone to the river in Maheshganj police station area to bring soil and while bathing drowned in deep water. Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The SP said assistance will be extended to the families of the deceased.