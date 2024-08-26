ETV Bharat / state

Four From Same Family Wanted In Over 80 Cases, Arrested: Karnataka Police

Mysuru (Karnataka): Four persons from the same family were arrested for allegedly being involved in more than 80 cases. The Mysuru CCB Police seized gold jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh, drugs and arms from the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the names of the accused cannot be revealed due to the investigation. Among those detained includes a father and his children, the Commissioner said.

"The accused were involved in over 80 cases of theft and extortion across Mysuru, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts. The city CCB police busted the network and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 45 lakhs, three bikes, two pistols and 4.6 kg of ganja from the accused," Latkar said.

The serial theft cases involving four members of the same family came to light following a tip-off given by an accused who was arrested in the Metagalli police station area of ​​the city earlier.