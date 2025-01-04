ETV Bharat / state

Four Foreign Nationals' Documents Verified At Maha Kumbh, One Deported For Expired Visa

An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025', at Sangam in Prayagraj recently. ( ANI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: Four foreign nationals were questioned here after they were found to be "suspicious", officials said on Friday, adding one of them was carrying an expired visa and passport, and was deported.

A Russian citizen, a German national and two people from Belarus have had their documents examined, according to an official statement. The paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, and they were allowed to go free.

"However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia," the statement added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mahakumbh Nagar) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.