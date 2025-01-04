ETV Bharat / state

Four Foreign Nationals' Documents Verified At Maha Kumbh, One Deported For Expired Visa

Senior SP, Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025', at Sangam in Prayagraj recently.
An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025', at Sangam in Prayagraj recently. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mahakumbh Nagar: Four foreign nationals were questioned here after they were found to be "suspicious", officials said on Friday, adding one of them was carrying an expired visa and passport, and was deported.

A Russian citizen, a German national and two people from Belarus have had their documents examined, according to an official statement. The paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, and they were allowed to go free.

"However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia," the statement added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mahakumbh Nagar) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

The statement issued by the state government said extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh. The special focus is on suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance.

In this regard, Maha Kumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals, it added. SSP Dwivedi mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Maha Kumbh police remaining on alert 24/7.

"They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee," Dwivedi said in the statement.

Mahakumbh Nagar: Four foreign nationals were questioned here after they were found to be "suspicious", officials said on Friday, adding one of them was carrying an expired visa and passport, and was deported.

A Russian citizen, a German national and two people from Belarus have had their documents examined, according to an official statement. The paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, and they were allowed to go free.

"However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia," the statement added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mahakumbh Nagar) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

The statement issued by the state government said extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh. The special focus is on suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance.

In this regard, Maha Kumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals, it added. SSP Dwivedi mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Maha Kumbh police remaining on alert 24/7.

"They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee," Dwivedi said in the statement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOREIGN DOCUMENTS VERIFIED AT KUMBHMAHA KUMBH 2025UTTAR PRADESHPRAYAGRAJ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.