Four Of A Family And An Elderly Woman Charred To Death After Fire At Furniture Shop In Maharashtra's Nevasa

A massive fire at a furniture shop in Nevasa killed an elderly woman and four others including shop owner, his wife and two minor sons.

Published : August 18, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST

Ahilyanagar: At least four members of a family, including two minor children, and an elderly woman were charred to death, while another youth was critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Nevasa here in Maharashtra on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mayur Arun Rasane (45), the shop owner, his wife Payal Mayur Rasane (38), their sons Ansh (10) and Chaitanya (7), and an elderly woman who was 70 years old. Another youth Yash Kiran Rasane (25), who sustained critical injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As per sources, the blaze was reported at Mayur Rasane's furniture shop under Nevasa police station limits of the district. Rasane, along with his family, lived on the upper floor of the furniture shop. As soon as some locals spotted the fire, they immediately informed police, who along with fire brigade team rushed to the spot for rescue operations. However, by the time they reached, the damage was already done.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Nevasa police have launched a thorough investigation.

