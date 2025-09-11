ETV Bharat / state

Four Families Expelled From Caste For Refusing To Pay Vinayaka Chanda In Telangana's Jagtial

A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter. ( ETV Bharat )

Jagtial: Four families in Kalleda village of Jagtial rural mandal of Telangana's Jagtial were ostracised from their caste for refusing to give Vinayaka Chanda or contribute to Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter.

Two days ago, a notice was issued in the village warning others not to interact with these families, and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 25,000. The notice further declared that even a family member residing in Dubai would also be expelled from the caste.

Videos of the incident were submitted to Jagtial Rural Police on Tuesday. However, the police faced severe criticism for not taking immediate action. Despite the victims approaching the police on Wednesday, the case was not registered until later that night.