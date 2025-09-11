ETV Bharat / state

Four Families Expelled From Caste For Refusing To Pay Vinayaka Chanda In Telangana's Jagtial

A notice was issued in the village warning others not to interact with these families, and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 25,000.

A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter.
A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jagtial: Four families in Kalleda village of Jagtial rural mandal of Telangana's Jagtial were ostracised from their caste for refusing to give Vinayaka Chanda or contribute to Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter.

Two days ago, a notice was issued in the village warning others not to interact with these families, and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 25,000. The notice further declared that even a family member residing in Dubai would also be expelled from the caste.

Videos of the incident were submitted to Jagtial Rural Police on Tuesday. However, the police faced severe criticism for not taking immediate action. Despite the victims approaching the police on Wednesday, the case was not registered until later that night.

When the matter came to the attention of SP Ashok Kumar, DSP Raghu Chander, and CI Sudhakar, it was taken seriously. Based on complaints filed by the families, the police have registered a case against Galipelli Rajender, Ashok, Anjayya, Mahesh, Narsayya, Ganesh, and 10 others from the village. Sudhakar said legal action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, another case has also been registered against two of the complainants, Arun and Anji, based on a complaint filed by Galipelli Rajender, alleging that they were threatened with death. The police have assured that thorough investigations will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure justice for the victims.

Also Read

  1. Follow Rules Strictly In Filing FIRs Over Social Media Posts: HC To Telangana Police
  2. Telangana Siblings Arrested In Mumbai Navy Rifle Theft Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANESHA CHATURTHI 2025JAGITAL RURAL POLICEJAGITAL SPJAGITAL DISTRICTSOCIAL OASTRACISATION IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.