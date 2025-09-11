Four Families Expelled From Caste For Refusing To Pay Vinayaka Chanda In Telangana's Jagtial
A notice was issued in the village warning others not to interact with these families, and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 25,000.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Jagtial: Four families in Kalleda village of Jagtial rural mandal of Telangana's Jagtial were ostracised from their caste for refusing to give Vinayaka Chanda or contribute to Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. A case has been registered, and Jagtial Rural Police are now looking into the matter.
Two days ago, a notice was issued in the village warning others not to interact with these families, and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 25,000. The notice further declared that even a family member residing in Dubai would also be expelled from the caste.
Videos of the incident were submitted to Jagtial Rural Police on Tuesday. However, the police faced severe criticism for not taking immediate action. Despite the victims approaching the police on Wednesday, the case was not registered until later that night.
When the matter came to the attention of SP Ashok Kumar, DSP Raghu Chander, and CI Sudhakar, it was taken seriously. Based on complaints filed by the families, the police have registered a case against Galipelli Rajender, Ashok, Anjayya, Mahesh, Narsayya, Ganesh, and 10 others from the village. Sudhakar said legal action would be taken against the accused.
Meanwhile, another case has also been registered against two of the complainants, Arun and Anji, based on a complaint filed by Galipelli Rajender, alleging that they were threatened with death. The police have assured that thorough investigations will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure justice for the victims.
