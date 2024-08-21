ETV Bharat / state

Four Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Patna

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Four labourers got trapped inside the septic tank and died due to lack of oxygen. As soon as the local people came to know about the accident, they immediately informed the police.

Four Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Patna
Cops at scene where four labourers died of suffocation in a septic tank (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): In a tragic incident, four people died due to suffocation in the septic tank of a newly constructed toilet in Bihar’s Patna, police officials said on Wednesday. The ill-fated incident took place in Purai Bagh of the Barh subdivision police station area, they said.

Police sources said that all the deceased had gone inside to open the centre of the newly constructed toilet tank. "During this, the four labourers got trapped inside and died due to lack of oxygen. As soon as the local people came to know about the accident, they immediately informed the police," police sources added.

On receiving the information, the Patna Police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. Barh Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar sent an ambulance with oxygen to the spot. However, Shubham Kumar has confirmed that all four were trapped in the septic tank and their bodies have been recovered.

"Four labourers were trapped in the toilet tank of a newly constructed building. The bodies of all have been recovered. All have died due to suffocation, “ Kumar added. Currently, the police have initiated a probe into the entire matter. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, officials said.

Read More

  1. Bihar: 4 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Motihari, Locals Vandalise Hospital
  2. Three Die While Cleaning Septic Tank In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Patna (Bihar): In a tragic incident, four people died due to suffocation in the septic tank of a newly constructed toilet in Bihar’s Patna, police officials said on Wednesday. The ill-fated incident took place in Purai Bagh of the Barh subdivision police station area, they said.

Police sources said that all the deceased had gone inside to open the centre of the newly constructed toilet tank. "During this, the four labourers got trapped inside and died due to lack of oxygen. As soon as the local people came to know about the accident, they immediately informed the police," police sources added.

On receiving the information, the Patna Police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. Barh Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar sent an ambulance with oxygen to the spot. However, Shubham Kumar has confirmed that all four were trapped in the septic tank and their bodies have been recovered.

"Four labourers were trapped in the toilet tank of a newly constructed building. The bodies of all have been recovered. All have died due to suffocation, “ Kumar added. Currently, the police have initiated a probe into the entire matter. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, officials said.

Read More

  1. Bihar: 4 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Motihari, Locals Vandalise Hospital
  2. Three Die While Cleaning Septic Tank In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUFFOCATIONSEPTIC TANKPATNAFOUR WORKERS DEADSUFFOCATION DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.