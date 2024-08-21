ETV Bharat / state

Four Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Patna

Patna (Bihar): In a tragic incident, four people died due to suffocation in the septic tank of a newly constructed toilet in Bihar’s Patna, police officials said on Wednesday. The ill-fated incident took place in Purai Bagh of the Barh subdivision police station area, they said.

Police sources said that all the deceased had gone inside to open the centre of the newly constructed toilet tank. "During this, the four labourers got trapped inside and died due to lack of oxygen. As soon as the local people came to know about the accident, they immediately informed the police," police sources added.

On receiving the information, the Patna Police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. Barh Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar sent an ambulance with oxygen to the spot. However, Shubham Kumar has confirmed that all four were trapped in the septic tank and their bodies have been recovered.