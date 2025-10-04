ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In West Bengal's Kalimpong

The car bearing Sikkim registration number was traveling from Sikkim to Kalimpong on National Highway No. 10 where the mishap occurred.

Injured being admitted to a hospital after a car accident in Kalimpong, West Bengal
Injured being admitted to a hospital after a car accident in Kalimpong, West Bengal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kalimpong: A passenger car lost control and fell into the Teesta gorge leading to the death of four people and injuries to three others in West Bengal's Kalimpong on Friday.

The accident took place on Friday night on National Highway 10 near Melli in Kalimpong district. According to police sources, three women and the driver of the car from Sikkim were among the deceased in the accident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the passenger car bearing Sikkim registration number was returning from Sikkim to Kalimpong on National Highway No. 10. The car suddenly lost control near the Kirne area in Mellit and fell into a 50-meter deep ditch leading to the accident. Locals, who were the first respondents, started rescue work even as police were also informed.

As soon as the information was received, the police personnel of Kalimpong police station reached the spot. The disaster management team and the fire department personnel also rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue efforts. The bodies of four passengers were retrieved while the three injured passengers were swiftly rescued and taken to the hospital in Sikkim for treatment. The accident-hit car was recovered from the ditch from the spot on Saturday morning.

Injured being admitted to a hospital after a car accident in Kalimpong, West Bengal
Injured being admitted to a hospital after a car accident in Kalimpong, West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

The three deceased women are residents of Bojojhari and have been identified as Samira Subba, 20, Januka Dorji, 35, Nita Gurung, 58. The driver of the deceased car, identified as Kamal Subba, 44, is a resident of Gangtok. The injured in the incident are Sunita Thapa, Sandriya Rai and Samiul Dorji.

Kalimpong District Magistrate Bala Subrahmanyam said a five-year-old child was among the injured. He said that family members of the victims have been contacted while a police investigation is underway.

Read More:

  1. UP: 3 Women Killed, Man Injured As Car Hits Them During Morning Walk
  2. Karnataka: 6 Held For Murder Over Rs 5.25 Crore Insurance Scam, Made It Look Like Road Accident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KALIMPONG ACCIDENTROAD ACCIDENTSWEST BENGALWEST BENGAL LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.