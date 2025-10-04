ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In West Bengal's Kalimpong

Kalimpong: A passenger car lost control and fell into the Teesta gorge leading to the death of four people and injuries to three others in West Bengal's Kalimpong on Friday.

The accident took place on Friday night on National Highway 10 near Melli in Kalimpong district. According to police sources, three women and the driver of the car from Sikkim were among the deceased in the accident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the passenger car bearing Sikkim registration number was returning from Sikkim to Kalimpong on National Highway No. 10. The car suddenly lost control near the Kirne area in Mellit and fell into a 50-meter deep ditch leading to the accident. Locals, who were the first respondents, started rescue work even as police were also informed.