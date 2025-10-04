Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In West Bengal's Kalimpong
The car bearing Sikkim registration number was traveling from Sikkim to Kalimpong on National Highway No. 10 where the mishap occurred.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Kalimpong: A passenger car lost control and fell into the Teesta gorge leading to the death of four people and injuries to three others in West Bengal's Kalimpong on Friday.
The accident took place on Friday night on National Highway 10 near Melli in Kalimpong district. According to police sources, three women and the driver of the car from Sikkim were among the deceased in the accident.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the passenger car bearing Sikkim registration number was returning from Sikkim to Kalimpong on National Highway No. 10. The car suddenly lost control near the Kirne area in Mellit and fell into a 50-meter deep ditch leading to the accident. Locals, who were the first respondents, started rescue work even as police were also informed.
As soon as the information was received, the police personnel of Kalimpong police station reached the spot. The disaster management team and the fire department personnel also rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue efforts. The bodies of four passengers were retrieved while the three injured passengers were swiftly rescued and taken to the hospital in Sikkim for treatment. The accident-hit car was recovered from the ditch from the spot on Saturday morning.
The three deceased women are residents of Bojojhari and have been identified as Samira Subba, 20, Januka Dorji, 35, Nita Gurung, 58. The driver of the deceased car, identified as Kamal Subba, 44, is a resident of Gangtok. The injured in the incident are Sunita Thapa, Sandriya Rai and Samiul Dorji.
Kalimpong District Magistrate Bala Subrahmanyam said a five-year-old child was among the injured. He said that family members of the victims have been contacted while a police investigation is underway.
