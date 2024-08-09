Four Dead, One Injured As Speeding Truck Hits Parked Truck In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, four people died while another person was injured after a speeding truck rammed another truck parked on the roadside along the National Highway 34 in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Friday morning. Among the deceased, three are from Amethi while one was from Jaunpur.

An official said that the accident took place at around 6 am on Friday when the speeding truck collided with the parked truck near Junedpur cut in Gursahaiganj Kotwali area on National Highway 34.

After hearing the banging sound, locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, four persons died in the accident while a fifth person was injured. The injured person was shifted to the hospital by the locals.

The deceased have been identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Machhlishahr, Jaunpur, Sonu Sharma, a resident of Ramai, Amethi, Prashant Singh, a resident of Shahgarh Amethi and Santosh Kumar, a resident of Jagdishpur, Amethi. The injured has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Jaunpur. According to the police, the bodies were identified on the basis of documents found with the deceased. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The police also reached the spot and helped in the rescue operation. Police have taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem. The accident also led to a traffic jam on the highway. Police called a crane and removed the damaged vehicles which helped in resuming the vehicular traffic along the highway.

The police is investigating how and under what circumstances the accident took place.