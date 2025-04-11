ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead As Scorpio Falls Off Bridge In MP's Jabalpur, Sacrificial Goat Survives

A tragic accident in Jabalpur’s Chargawan saw a Scorpio plunge into the Somvati river, killing four, injuring two, while a goat miraculously survived unharmed.

Wreckage of the Scorpio that plunged into the Somvati river in Jabalpur's Chargawan; four killed, two injured, while a goat survived the fatal crash. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST

Jabalpur: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred in the Chargawan area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. A Scorpio vehicle, carrying six people, lost control and plunged off a bridge into the Somvati river. Four died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. In a surprising twist, a goat present in the vehicle miraculously survived the crash unscathed.

Returning from Temple After Symbolic Sacrifice

The victims were returning from the temple of Dulha Dev Maharaj in Narsinghpur district after performing a symbolic goat sacrifice, in which only the animal’s ear was cut. They were travelling from Gotegaon to Jabalpur when the tragedy occurred near Chargawan.

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue

Locals rushed to the scene immediately after the accident. Police were informed, and rescue efforts began swiftly. Authorities had to cut open the vehicle’s doors to retrieve the victims.

According to police officer Abhishek Pyaasi, the deceased have been identified as Kishan Patel, Sagar Patel, Rajendra Patel and Mahendra Patel, all residents of Bhedaghat Chowkital. The injured, Manoj Patel (34) and Jitendra Patel (35), were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shocking Details Emerge

Eyewitnesses claim that the occupants of the Scorpio were under the influence of alcohol. A bottle of liquor was recovered from the vehicle. Officer Pyaasi also mentioned that some essentials were found inside, suggesting that the group was possibly preparing for a post-ritual feast.

Other Accidents Across Madhya Pradesh

In separate incidents, a fatal truck collision in Umaria and Bhind districts claimed six lives, including the driver. In Shivpuri, a doctor couple traveling from Ayodhya to visit the Mahakal temple in Ujjain met with an accident, resulting in two deaths and four injuries.

