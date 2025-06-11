ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, 13 Injured In Rajasthan Accident

According to police, the driver of the vehicle tried to save a bull and lost control due to which the vehicle collided with the jeep.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File)
Jalore: In a horrific road mishap reported from Rajasthan, four people died while 13 others were injured after a vehicle full of devotees collided with a jeep in a bid to save a bull in Jalore district of the state on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred under Ahor police station limits of the district late on Tuesday night.

Divulging further details about the accident, Police Station Incharge, Ahor, Karan Singh said that accident happened at around 1 o'clock in the night. “Initial investigation has revealed that the accident happened due to a sudden bull coming on the road. At present the whole matter is being investigated,” he said.

The injured have been admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Sumerpur. 13 people in the vehicle have been injured, out of which the condition of 6 women is said to be critical. After the accident, the police took the bodies of the deceased into custody and informed the family members.

It is learnt that the devotees had left for Ramdevra Darshan on the occasion of Buddha Purnima from Koliwada village. When the vehicle full of devotees was passing through National Highway 325 near Charli village of Ahor police station area, a bull suddenly came in front. In an attempt to save the bull, the vehicle lost balance and collided with a jeep leading to the accident.

The deceased include Rakma Devi Meghwal and Sharda Devi Sant, residents of Koliwada. Apart from this, two youths from Sirohi and Ummedpur (Jalore) riding in the jeep also died. As soon as the information of the accident was received, Ahor police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

