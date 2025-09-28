Four Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam's Goalpara
An officer of Goalpara Police said the accused were planning to abduct a businessman and action was taken based on a tip-off.
Goalpara: Four persons, allegedly involved in dacoity and supply of weapons, were killed in an encounter with police in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday morning, police said.
Two of the accused died on the spot and remaining two, who were wounded, later succumbed to their injuries, they added. The deceased have been identified as Mukunda Rabha, Saboor Ali, Zahirul Islam and Sengbath Marak.
The incident took place in Dhupdhara Ghiladubi of Goalpara when acting on a tip-off, a Goalpara district police team reached Ghiladubi on the Assam-Meghalaya border. Led by Goalpara District Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta and Dudhnoi Sub-Division Superintendent of Police Abhilash Baruah, the team raided the area.
Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta said a gang of four dacoits had set up a hideout at Ghiladubi on the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday night with an intent to abduct a businessman. The gang members attempted to escape when they learnt about police's arrival, but were unsuccessful, he said.
The police team surrounded the area where the gang was stationed from all sides. The miscreants started firing continuously at the police. In retaliation and self defence, police fired and incapacitated them, he added.
During the exchange of fire, a vehicle of senior police officer, Abhilash Baruah, was damaged. Two gang members died on the spot and remaining two were admitted to Dhupdhara Model Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Police recovered four pistols, ammunition, a four-wheeler and a mobile phone from the scene.
Investigations have revealed that the accused were involved in crimes, including robbery and supply of weapons, police added.
