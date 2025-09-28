ETV Bharat / state

Four Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara: Four persons, allegedly involved in dacoity and supply of weapons, were killed in an encounter with police in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday morning, police said.

Two of the accused died on the spot and remaining two, who were wounded, later succumbed to their injuries, they added. The deceased have been identified as Mukunda Rabha, Saboor Ali, Zahirul Islam and Sengbath Marak.

The incident took place in Dhupdhara Ghiladubi of Goalpara when acting on a tip-off, a Goalpara district police team reached Ghiladubi on the Assam-Meghalaya border. Led by Goalpara District Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta and Dudhnoi Sub-Division Superintendent of Police Abhilash Baruah, the team raided the area.

Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta said a gang of four dacoits had set up a hideout at Ghiladubi on the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday night with an intent to abduct a businessman. The gang members attempted to escape when they learnt about police's arrival, but were unsuccessful, he said.