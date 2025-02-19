ETV Bharat / state

Picnic Turns Tragic: Four College Students Drown In Gujarat

Valsad: A college picnic turned tragic as four students drowned while bathing in Pandav Kund near Kolak River in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Ten final-year commerce students from KBS College in Vapi city of Valsad district in the state had travelled in two auto-rickshaws to visit the scenic Pandav Kund, a popular natural site in Rohiyal Talat village of the Kaprada region.

While bathing, four of them drowned, officials said. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Dhananjay Liladhar Bhogale, 19-year-old Alok Pradeep Sahu, 22-year-old Aniket Sanjeev Singh and 22-year-old Laxman Puri Goswami, all residents of Daman.

Dhananjay, Devaraj, and Laxman Puri went to the river. As they struggled in the deep water, Alok Pradeep Sahu and Aniket Sanjeev Singh jumped in to save them. Unfortunately, four of them drowned, while Devaraj was rescued.

As the students struggled in the water, locals rushed to help and pulled the students from the water. The victims were immediately taken to Kaprada Government Hospital, but doctors on duty declared them dead upon arrival, leaving their families in deep sorrow.