Four Class 8 Girls Go Missing In Haryana's Ambala, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The girls had left home without informing their parents. They were seen travelling together in a car after school and their mobile phones are switched off, police said. A search operation has been launched with several teams.

Baldev Nagar police station (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ambala (Haryana): Four girls, aged 12 to 14 years, went missing from Haryana's Ambala district on Friday. Police are trying to trace them with the help of CCTV footage.

All four study in class 8 of a private school in the city. They had left home yesterday without informing their parents and their mobile phones are switched off. They were spotted together in a car after school, police said.

The family members of the four girls reached Baldev Nagar police station and lodged an FIR. According to Ambala Police, teams have been set up and efforts are being made to trace them with the help of CCTV footage.

The family members alleged that the police had initially refused to register an FIR. It has only after they started creating a ruckus at the police station that investigations were launched, parents complained. They said that their wards did not tell them anything before leaving and have requested the police to bring them home safely.

Father of one of the girls told police that his daughter had informed him at around 8:15 pm on Friday that she did not go to school and when he called her 15 minutes later, he could not find her anywhere.

Baldev Nagar police station SHO said they received information that four students of class 8 have gone missing. "They were seen travelling in a car after school. The CIA-1 and several police teams have been engaged to find them them. We are investigating the case from all angles," the SHO said.

