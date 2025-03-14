Four Class 10 Students Meet Watery Grave After Dhulivandan In Maharashtra's Badlapur

Thane: A pall of gloom descended on Badlapur on Friday following death of four minor boys, all Class 10 students, reportedly due to drowning in Ulhas River.

As per sources, the four boys had gone to the river to take a bath after celebrating Dhulivandan with Holi colours. However, all four failed to gauge the depth of the river water and eventually drowned.

The deceased, identified as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), were residents of Poddar Grih Complex near Chamtoli in Badlapur and happened to be classmates scheduled to appear for their Class 10 exams in some days.

After hours of search, their bodies were fished out with the help of locals, and sent to Badlapur Rural Hospital for post mortem. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident. The students were studying in Class 10. Their exams were scheduled in next few days. The bodies were recovered and sent for an autopsy," informed a senior police official.

Recently, in another similar incident, four final-year Commerce students drowned while bathing in Pandav Kund near Kolak River in Gujarat. Ten students from KBS College in Vapi city of Valsad district had travelled in two auto-rickshaws to visit the scenic Pandav Kund, when while bathing, four of them drowned.