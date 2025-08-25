Four Children Drown In Rainwater-filled Pit In Rajasthan

Udaipur: Amid heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, a tragic incident has come to light from Udaipur where four children died due to drowning while taking bath in a water-filled pit on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Manderia village under Dabok police station limits of Udaipur. According to local sources, the four minors, including a girl, had gone to graze goats. Seeing the rainwater-filled pit at the Kunwari mines, the children plunged into the pit to take bath, but drowned in the deep waters.

The children drowned due to going into deep water. The incident is being investigated and further action will be taken after talking to the family. -Manohar Singh Devda, Assistant Police Inspector, Dabok Police Station.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, the nearby villagers reached the spot in large numbers. The villagers informed the police, after which the team of Dabok police station also reached the spot. After hours of hectic efforts, the bodies of the children were taken out of the water and taken into custody by the police for further proceedings.

The villagers have accused the mine owner of negligence, which, they said led to the tragic mishap. Talks are going on between the mine representative and the villagers in the presence of the administration regarding the compensation amount. The family members, who held a sit-in with the bodies of the children, demanded a job for one member of the family while rejecting the Rs 4 lakh for each family.

Assistant Police Inspector Dabok Police Station, Manohar Singh Devda said that the incident is being investigated and further action will be taken as per law.