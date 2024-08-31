ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown In Pond While Bathing In Jodhpur

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday.

According to police, the children had gone to graze goats in the forest and went for a bath in the pond when they were swept away by the strong water currents. Among the deceased were three girls of whom, two were siblings, they added.

The incident triggered tension in the area. On information, a police team reached the spot and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The four bodies were fished out of the pond with the help of local villagers.

Kurabad police station officer Chail Singh said the incident took place in Lalpuria area when the children were taking a bath.

"Four of them had initially gone to graze goats but apparently decided to bath in the pond. However, due to the strong water currents, all of them were swept away. All four bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem," Singh said.