Four Children Drown In Pond In Rajasthan's Didwana

Didwana (Rajasthan): Four children drowned while attempting to take a bath when they were playing near a pond in Rajasthan's Didwana area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Kerap village of the district. The deceased have been identified as Bhupesh Luhar, Shivraj Luhar, Sahil Mirasi and Vishal Jat. All were residents of Kerap village.

On information, police and administration teams reached the spot and a search operation was launched. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called from Nagaur and the rescue team recovered two bodies at around 1 am. About two hours later, two other bodies were pulled out of the water.

All four were brought to the Government Bangar District Hospital of Didwana late at night, where the doctors declared them brought dead. There is a wave of mourning in the village due to the incident.

SDM Vikas Mohan Bhati said, "As it was a holiday yesterday, children of Kerap village went to play near the pond of the village. When they did not return home till evening, the family members became worried and searched in the nearby areas. Later, they learnt that the children had gone to play near the pond. When the family members and the other villagers reached the pond at night, they found the slippers of the four children on the banks of the pond but the kids were nowhere around. The family members said that the children did not know swimming".