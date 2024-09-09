ETV Bharat / state

Four Buried Under Landslides As Incessant Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Coastal Andhra Pradesh Districts; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Four people died after being buried under landslides as incessant rainfall for the last two days has caused widespread disruption across the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The Meteorological department issuing an orange alert in several districts for the next two days.

Under the influence of deep depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam while heavy rain likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places NCAP and Yanam and SCAP, added the India Meteorological Department.

Likewise, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam and strong Ssurface winds with speed 30-40 Kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema, the IMD said.