ETV Bharat / state

Four Buried Under Landslides As Incessant Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Coastal Andhra Pradesh Districts; IMD Issues Orange Alert

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Four people were buried to death on the interstate highway connecting Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra.

Heavy rains in coastal Andhra Pradesh trigger landslides
Heavy rains in coastal Andhra Pradesh trigger landslides (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Four people died after being buried under landslides as incessant rainfall for the last two days has caused widespread disruption across the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The Meteorological department issuing an orange alert in several districts for the next two days.

Under the influence of deep depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam while heavy rain likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places NCAP and Yanam and SCAP, added the India Meteorological Department.

Likewise, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam and strong Ssurface winds with speed 30-40 Kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema, the IMD said.

Landslides Kill Four In Chatraipalli

The heavy rainfall triggered landslides at Chatraipalli of GK Vedi Mandal leading to the death of four people. The incident took place on the interstate highway connecting Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra.

Read more:

  1. As Water Recedes In Flood-Hit Areas Of Budameru In Andhra, Locals Left With Agony And Despair
  2. AP Rains: Inter-Ministerial Team Set To Visit Flood-Ravaged Districts As Death Toll Rises To 32

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Four people died after being buried under landslides as incessant rainfall for the last two days has caused widespread disruption across the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The Meteorological department issuing an orange alert in several districts for the next two days.

Under the influence of deep depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam while heavy rain likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places NCAP and Yanam and SCAP, added the India Meteorological Department.

Likewise, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam and strong Ssurface winds with speed 30-40 Kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema, the IMD said.

Landslides Kill Four In Chatraipalli

The heavy rainfall triggered landslides at Chatraipalli of GK Vedi Mandal leading to the death of four people. The incident took place on the interstate highway connecting Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra.

Read more:

  1. As Water Recedes In Flood-Hit Areas Of Budameru In Andhra, Locals Left With Agony And Despair
  2. AP Rains: Inter-Ministerial Team Set To Visit Flood-Ravaged Districts As Death Toll Rises To 32

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH WEATHER FORECASTANDHRA PRADESH RAINSIMD ANDHRA PRADESHANDHRA PRADESH LANDSLIDES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.