Four Bodies Retrieved From Tirupati Forest Identified As Tamil Nadu Residents: Police

Pakala (Tirupati District): The mystery surrounding the recovery of bodies in a protected forest near Gadanki Toll Plaza in Pakala mandal has begun to unfold.

Police have now confirmed that all the deceased were residents of Tamil Nadu. The grim discovery has sent shockwaves through both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Jayamala (33), whose body was found on the ground; Kalaiselvan (37), whose body was found hanging from a tree; and two young girls, Darshini (9) and Varshini (3), whose bodies were buried in shallow pits. Their identities were confirmed on Tuesday when Venkatesh, Jayamala’s husband, along with relatives, arrived in Tirupati and contacted the local police.

Police exhumed the children’s remains and conducted a formal panchnama in the presence of the local tehsildar. Circle Inspector Sudarshana Prasad confirmed that Venkatesh identified the deceased children as his daughters.

Family Disputes and Alleged Financial Fraud

Venkatesh hails from VOC Nagar near P Konthai village in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu. He had been employed in Kuwait for several years and sent money home regularly to support his family. According to his statement, he had transferred nearly Rs 40 lakh to his wife Jayamala.