Four Bodies Retrieved From Tirupati Forest Identified As Tamil Nadu Residents: Police
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
Pakala (Tirupati District): The mystery surrounding the recovery of bodies in a protected forest near Gadanki Toll Plaza in Pakala mandal has begun to unfold.
Police have now confirmed that all the deceased were residents of Tamil Nadu. The grim discovery has sent shockwaves through both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The deceased have been identified as Jayamala (33), whose body was found on the ground; Kalaiselvan (37), whose body was found hanging from a tree; and two young girls, Darshini (9) and Varshini (3), whose bodies were buried in shallow pits. Their identities were confirmed on Tuesday when Venkatesh, Jayamala’s husband, along with relatives, arrived in Tirupati and contacted the local police.
Police exhumed the children’s remains and conducted a formal panchnama in the presence of the local tehsildar. Circle Inspector Sudarshana Prasad confirmed that Venkatesh identified the deceased children as his daughters.
Family Disputes and Alleged Financial Fraud
Venkatesh hails from VOC Nagar near P Konthai village in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu. He had been employed in Kuwait for several years and sent money home regularly to support his family. According to his statement, he had transferred nearly Rs 40 lakh to his wife Jayamala.
However, tensions had been simmering in the household for over a year after Venkatesh discovered that the money was siphoned off from the account. He accused Kalaiselvan, Jayamala’s younger sister’s son, of misusing the funds by investing in finance business ventures with Jayamala’s support. The dispute reportedly strained relations between the couple.
When Kalaiselvan returned from Kuwait recently, Venkatesh lodged a cheating case against him. Amid these disputes, Jayamala, her daughters, and Kalaiselvan went missing. On July 4, Venkatesh filed a missing persons case at the Thittacheri police station in Nagapattinam district.
Unanswered Questions
The discovery of the bodies in Tirupati district has raised disturbing questions. Police have not yet confirmed whether the deaths were the result of suicide or murder. Investigators are piecing together evidence, including the positioning of the bodies and financial disputes that may have led to the tragedy.
Authorities are also probing how the group ended up in Tirupati, far from their hometown, and whether they were lured, forced, or voluntarily traveled there.
The case has drawn widespread attention, with both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh police expected to collaborate to unravel the truth behind the deaths. Until then, the fate of Jayamala, her daughters, and Kalaiselvan remains shrouded in mystery.
