Four Youth Killed In Bike-Car Collision On Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway

Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident, four youth were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a car on Gorakhpur-Varanasi National Highway under Badhalganj police station of ​Gorakhpur district.

The incident occurred near Sidhuapar village. The victims, Rahul, Sunil, Pradyumna and Arvind were enroute to Garthauli Tola when a car hit their two-wheeler from the front. The collision was so severe that the bike and the car were significantly damaged. Eyewitnesses said as soon as the bike crossed the highway and turned towards Sidhuapar, the car coming from Gorakhpur hit the two-wheeler.

The incident was captured in CCTV. The youth were rushed to the nearest Community Health Centre by locals where doctors declared Sunil, Pradyumna and Arvind dead. A critically injured Rahul was taken to the district hospital but he died on the way.

The damaged car after the mishap (ETV Bharat)

The driver of the car fled after the mishap. As soon as the news of the accident reached the village, the youth's families created a ruckus. While Sunil was married and had two daughters, Rahul was slated to get engaged on Sunday. Arvind had returned home from Bangkok a few days back.

SP South Jitendra Kumar said that the owner of the car and its driver are being identified. He said a case will be registered on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's families.