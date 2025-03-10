Four Bihar Natives Sentenced To 10 Years RI For Smuggling Ganja On Humsafar Express

Agartala: According to Tripura Police, on March 5, 2019, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a search operation on the Humsafar Express at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North Tripura. During the inspection, they recovered 29.5 kg of ganja from the possession of the accused, who were carrying it illegally on the train.

The case was thoroughly investigated by Inspector Suman Sarkar of the Dharmanagar Government Railway Police Station, who later submitted the charge sheet. On Monday, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmanagar, North Tripura, convicted four--Suresh Mandal, Rajani Mohan Bharati, Punam Devi and Suniti Devi-- all residents of Bihar.

The court sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. In case of default in payment, they will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

