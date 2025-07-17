ETV Bharat / state

Four Bangladeshis Residing Illegally In Maharashtra's Dhule Sentenced To Nine Months Imprisonment

The Bangladeshis were arrested on December 22 last year by the local crime branch led by senior police inspector Shriram Pawar.

A court here sentenced four Bangladeshis, who had been staying illegally at a lodge without valid documents, to nine months imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 6,000.
File photo of the accused after their arrest (ETV Bharat)
Dhule: A court here sentenced four Bangladeshis, who had been staying illegally at a lodge without valid documents, to nine months imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 6,000.

The Bangladeshis were arrested on December 22 last year by the local crime branch led by senior police inspector Shriram Pawar. The four accused were identified as Mohammed Mehtab Bilal Sheikh (48), Shilpi Begum Mohammed Betab Sheikh (43), Beauty Begum Polus Sheikh (45) and Ripa Rafiq Sheikh (30).

Fake Aadhaar cards with addresses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore were recovered from their possession. This apart, several mobile phones were seized from them.

After an investigation was conducted under the guidance of Dhule Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, a chargesheet was filed in Dhule court. The court, after taking into account evidence and testimony of witnesses, sentenced the accused to nine months in prison and a fine of Rs 6,000.

Pawar was the investigating officer in the case. The arrest of the Bangladeshis and their sentencing is considered to be the first major action in north Maharashtra. The district administration is on high alert to detect Bangladeshis residing here illegally based on fake documents like Aadhaar card and even driving licence, voter identity card and others.

