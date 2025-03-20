Three Cops, Woman Arrested From Udaipur In Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested three police constables and a local woman from Udaipur for their alleged involvement in the forest guard exam paper leak case on Wednesday, officials said.

These constables had allegedly helped candidates by allowing them to prepare the 'leaked' question paper and then took them to the examination centres. SOG has arrested the main accused and three others and now, four more persons were nabbed in connection with the case.

SOG-ATS ADG VK Singh said constables Bhiyaram, Devaram and Kamlesh Kumar and a resident of Udaipur, Sharda, have been arrested in connection with the Forest Guard Recruitment Exam-2020 paper leak case. Interrogations are underway, he said.

ADG Singh said that accused Bhiyaram, resident of Artavav in Barmer is posted in Dabok police station of Udaipur, while Devaram, resident of Karda in Jalore is posted in Udaipur Police Line, and Kamlesh, resident of Mirpur in Jalore is posted in Udaipur Police Line.

A case was registered at Banswara's Rajtalab police station regarding the paper leak. During investigation, it was revealed that the candidates were gathered at the rented house of one Sanwalram, a member of the paper leak gang, near the Udaipur Police Line. The leaked paper of the forest guard recruitment exam was handed over to the candidates to prepare. After this, candidates were taken to their respective examination centres in Udaipur.

ADG Singh said Harish alias Hiraram Saran, the kingpin of the forest guard recruitment paper leak gang, was apprehended from Indore and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. "After his name was revealed during interrogation, Kanwarram and Sanwalram, residents of Banta and Banton ki Dhani in Barmer respectively and Ramesh Kumar Jani, resident of Poonasa in Jalore were arrested. All are on SOG remand till March 20," he said.

Initial interrogation revealed Kanwarram lived on rent in Sanwalram's house in the colony behind the police line in Udaipur, where candidates were given the leaked paper to prepare.